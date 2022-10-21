Video: Dashcam captures 6-vehicle collision on M-14 at US-23

Police said two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but all people involved are expected to survive.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents of the dangers of distracted driving following a crash Thursday.

According to authorities, the crash happened on westbound M-14, near US-23 at about 3:45 p.m. Police said a silver vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, which was pushed into the path of a semi truck. In total, six vehicles were struck in the collision.

Dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

The at-fault driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop within assured clear distance.

