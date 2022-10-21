Video: Dashcam captures 6-vehicle collision on M-14 at US-23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents of the dangers of distracted driving following a crash Thursday.

According to authorities, the crash happened on westbound M-14, near US-23 at about 3:45 p.m. Police said a silver vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, which was pushed into the path of a semi truck. In total, six vehicles were struck in the collision.

Dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but all people involved are expected to survive.

The at-fault driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop within assured clear distance.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.