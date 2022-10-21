State Police members recognized internationally for excellence in policing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan State Police (MSP) members were recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for excelling in their field.

F/Lieutenant Mike Shaw received the IACP/Flock Safety Leadership in Public Information Management Award and Lt. Lance Cook received the IACP Lifetime Achievement in Highway Safety Award at an awards ceremony during the IACP’s annual conference in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“These are exceptional honors, and both of these members are extremely deserving of this recognition,” said Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Effectively communicating with the public builds trust and as one of our first enlisted public information officers, F/Lieutenant Shaw has led the way for our department and others, serving as a valuable asset to his metro Detroit community.”

“Lieutenant Cook has been a tireless promoter of traffic safety throughout his nearly 35 years in law enforcement,” said Colonel Gasper. “Michigan’s residents have benefited from his commitment to teaching and training about the importance of improving driving behavior and road performance.”

The F/Lt. Mike Shaw - IACP/Flock Safety Leadership in Public Information Management Award recognizes the accomplishments of an individual public information officer and his or her ability to effectively disseminate information to the public.

The IACP J. Stannard Baker Lifetime Achievement in Highway Safety Award recognizes individual law enforcement officers, active or retired, and others in the field who have made outstanding lifetime contributions to highway safety.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.