Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy

Bruce Bochy
Bruce Bochy(Courtesy Photo)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
-The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager. The three-time World Series champion comes out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprise announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants. He won his first title with a five-game triumph over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

