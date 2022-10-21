Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police seek family last seen Sunday exhibiting ‘paranoid behaviors’

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP
President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: GOP plan would add to deficit, worsen inflation
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year