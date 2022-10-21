In My View: Final night of high school football’s regular season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is the final night of high school football’s regular season and as usual some teams have key games hoping to win and make the playoffs - among them Sexton, Lansing Catholic and Waverly.

Other teams like Mason hope to win to finish a perfect season and Mason is the only unbeaten team in the area. The playoff pairings to be announced at 6pm Sunday on Bally Sports Detroit. It’s a new season next week and you’ll get all the final night scores and highlights tonight on Friday Night Frenzy.

