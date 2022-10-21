MSU women’s soccer team takes Big Ten championship, with 1-0 victory at Ohio State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the No. 6 Michigan State University women’s soccer captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU’s Big Ten Championship.

This is followed by Northwestern’s 2-1 loss vs. Iowa later in the evening. The Spartans not only earned the first Big Ten women’s soccer title in school history. They also locked down the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament. Being the first championship for Michigan State Athletics under the direction of second-year Director of Athletics Alan Haller, who was hired officially on Sept. 1, 2021.

Congrats to the champs! 🏆@MSU_wsoccer wins their first @B1GSoccer regular season title. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BK13foZQA7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 21, 2022

The women’s soccer program took home the first outright Big Ten Championship for any Spartan Athletics program since women’s golf earned the 2020-21 league title.

“I’m not sure what to feel. You know, it’s certainly surreal. In year one, I thought we did everything and got every possible result that we could. We stacked up 10 wins in our first year here, and to turn that into this, it’s unbelievable,” said Head Coach, Jeff Hosler in MSU Spartans postgame quotes. “This team has stacked up 13 wins with only one loss on the season and won an outright Big Ten title. It’s just surreal. I’m proud. I have so much joy for this group. So much love for this group. To be able to do something like this in my hometown; to come home and coach at Michigan State, a place that was always a dream for me, it’s incredible.”

📰🔗: https://t.co/uRTXU5jR3R#GoGreen | #AtThe🔝 — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 21, 2022

