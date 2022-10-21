MSU women’s soccer team takes Big Ten championship, with 1-0 victory at Ohio State

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the No. 6 Michigan State University women’s soccer captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU’s Big Ten Championship.

This is followed by Northwestern’s 2-1 loss vs. Iowa later in the evening. The Spartans not only earned the first Big Ten women’s soccer title in school history. They also locked down the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament. Being the first championship for Michigan State Athletics under the direction of second-year Director of Athletics Alan Haller, who was hired officially on Sept. 1, 2021.

The women’s soccer program took home the first outright Big Ten Championship for any Spartan Athletics program since women’s golf earned the 2020-21 league title.

“I’m not sure what to feel. You know, it’s certainly surreal. In year one, I thought we did everything and got every possible result that we could. We stacked up 10 wins in our first year here, and to turn that into this, it’s unbelievable,” said Head Coach, Jeff Hosler in MSU Spartans postgame quotes. “This team has stacked up 13 wins with only one loss on the season and won an outright Big Ten title. It’s just surreal. I’m proud. I have so much joy for this group. So much love for this group. To be able to do something like this in my hometown; to come home and coach at Michigan State, a place that was always a dream for me, it’s incredible.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
Lansing neighborhood tired of speeding dirt bikes
Speeding dirt bikes cause safety concerns in Lansing’s Colonial Village neighborhood

Latest News

Michigan State women's soccer team is celebrating a Big Ten championship!
MSU Women's Soccer Big Ten Title
Student Loan Forgiveness application
Student Loan Forgiveness Program
First Alert: Great Weekend Ahead!
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear