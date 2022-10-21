Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday

FREMONT, Mich. (WILX) - A West Michigan family that went missing after “paranoid behavior” was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula.

Background: Michigan State Police seek family last seen Sunday exhibiting ‘paranoid behaviors’

According to authorities, Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano have not had contact with any family members since Sunday.

Before their disappearance, Fremont police chief Tim Rodwell said officers were dispatched to the family’s home after Anthony John Cirigliano called police just after midnight Sunday.

In the 911 call, Cirigliano told police that he had information related to the 9/11 attacks and that “people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.”

Rodwell said officers were at the home for about an hour before they left when they determined no one appeared in danger.

Family members said they were unable to contact the family Monday and when they went to check on them in person, the house was locked up and the family’s 2005 Toyota Sienna was gone.

Police said family pets and a family member with dementia who requires full-time care had been left unattended. Their cell phones have been turned off.

The Fremont Police Department confirmed Friday that the family was spotted Monday morning buying food and fuel at a gas station in Gulliver, a small township about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge on US-2.

The family’s last known location was in Iron Mountain.

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022. (WILX)

Police describe the missing family as follows:

Age Height Weight Hair color Anthony “Tony” John Cirigliano 51 5 feet, 6 inches 180 lbs Brown Suzette Lee Cirigliano 51 5 feet, 9 inches 120 lbs Blond Brandon Michael Cirigliano 19 5 feet, 8 inches 120 lbs Brown Noah Alexander Cirigliano 15 5 feet, 6 inches 120 lbs Brown

Anyone who with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.

