Michigan Spark Grant application is open, with up to $15M available for outdoor projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First-round funding of the $65 million Michigan Spark Grants program will start accepting applications on Oct. 24.

The program is aimed at helping local communities that want to create, renovate, or redevelop public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.

There is up to $15 million available in the first round of the program, administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We’re excited and extremely privileged to launch a program that we know will help many deserving communities expand outdoor recreation resources and experiences for their residents,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people turned to the outdoors in record numbers for fresh air and space to stretch out. Having such opportunities close to home is critical, and that’s what Michigan Spark Grants will make possible.”

Michigan Spark Grants are for projects that provide safe, accessible, public recreation facilities and spaces to improve people’s health, introduce new recreation experiences, build on existing park infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors.

The grant opportunity is possible because of the Building Michigan Together Plan, signed in March 2022, which included a historic infusion of federal funding in our state and local parks.

Eligible Michigan Spark Grant applicants must be entities that are legally constituted to provide public recreation and can include:

Units of government or public authorities.

Federally designated tribes.

Regional or statewide organizations.

Consortiums of local units of government or public authorities.

A total of $65 million of coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds was made available through Public Act 53 of 2022. Individual grant amounts range from a minimum of $100,000 to a maximum of $1 million and are scheduled to be distributed in three rounds:

Round one: up to $15 million during the week of Jan. 30, 2023.

Round two: up to $25 million in spring 2023.

Round three: up to $25 million in summer 2023.

First-round grant applications must be submitted by Dec. 19, 2022.

Interested applicants are invited to register for the informational webinar on Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Registration is required. If you are unable to attend the webinar live, a recording will be shared online when finalized.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.