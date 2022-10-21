Mason Area Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Witches on the Town’

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason will host up to 900 witches during the fifth annual Witches on the Town event on Oct. 22.

There will be a booth set up on the courthouse lawn for registration packet pickup beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Registration includes a goodie bag, a passport of participating businesses for treats, and goodies while supplies last, a map of Mason, and local business coupons.

Those registered can enjoy photo booths, prizes, costume contests, food trucks, tarot readings, and more.

The event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Downtown Mason.

Learn more about the event here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.