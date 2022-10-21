Now Desk: A wonderful weekend ahead and the Icon of the Seas is revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a weekend of wonderful weather.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about MSU, U of M, and Ohio State coming together, MSU football players visit little Spartan fans at Sparrow, and the Icon of the Seas is revealed. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 21, 2022

Average High: 58º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 10° 1895

Jackson Record High: 83º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1974

