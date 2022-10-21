LIVE: Beautiful weekend weather and Swifties rejoice

Beautiful fall colors
Beautiful fall colors(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and previews a weekend of beautiful weather.

We talk about an update on the Wolverine Watchmen trial in Jackson County, a key ally of former President Donald Trump is sentenced to prison, a new payday could be on the way, and Swifties celebrate. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 21, 2022

  • Average High: 58º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
  • Lansing Record Low: 10° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1974

Beautiful weather takes over through the weekend