LIVE: Beautiful weekend weather and Swifties rejoice
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and previews a weekend of beautiful weather.
We talk about an update on the Wolverine Watchmen trial in Jackson County, a key ally of former President Donald Trump is sentenced to prison, a new payday could be on the way, and Swifties celebrate. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- Beautiful weekend weather is on the way
- Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
- Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena
- Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
- Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 21, 2022
- Average High: 58º Average Low 40º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
- Lansing Record Low: 10° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 83º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: 19º 1974
