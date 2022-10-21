Lions Return To Play In Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a bye week, the Detroit Lions resume their schedule at 1pm Sunday in Dallas with a game against the Cowboys. The Lions have a 1-4 season record, last in the NFC North. Dallas has a 4-2 record following a 4-1 mark from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, the Lansing native. Regular quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to start against Detroit following a thumb injury he suffered in the first game of the season. The Lions then return home the following Sunday to face the Miami Dolphins.

