Lions Return To Play In Dallas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a bye week, the Detroit Lions resume their schedule at 1pm Sunday in Dallas with a game against the Cowboys. The Lions have a 1-4 season record, last in the NFC North. Dallas has a 4-2 record following a 4-1 mark from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, the Lansing native. Regular quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to start against Detroit following a thumb injury he suffered in the first game of the season. The Lions then return home the following Sunday to face the Miami Dolphins.

