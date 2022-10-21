Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash

Latest News

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Plus a new payday could be on the way, and Swifties celebrate.
Now Desk: Beautiful weekend weather and Swifties rejoice