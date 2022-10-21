Lansing Police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police responded to a call of shots fired on the 300 block of Cesar Chavez around 1:00 a.m.

According to Lansing Police, they arrived on the scene and found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings.

Officials say no one was hurt but cars in the area did sustain some damage.

At this time police say they have no suspects in custody and this incident remains under investigation.

Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

