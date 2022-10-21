Lansing Police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police responded to a call of shots fired on the 300 block of Cesar Chavez around 1:00 a.m.

According to Lansing Police, they arrived on the scene and found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings.

Officials say no one was hurt but cars in the area did sustain some damage.

At this time police say they have no suspects in custody and this incident remains under investigation.

Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
Lansing neighborhood tired of speeding dirt bikes
Speeding dirt bikes cause safety concerns in Lansing’s Colonial Village neighborhood

Latest News

F/Lieutenant Mike Shaw received the IACP/Flock Safety Leadership in Public Information...
State Police members recognized internationally for excellence in policing
Police Lights
Woman arrested after car chase in Dewitt Township
According to Lansing Police, they arrived on the scene and found 50 shell casings and multiple...
Cesar Chavez Shooting
Seth and Maureen join the Now Desk and we talk about MSU football players visiting little...
Now Desk: A wonderful weekend ahead and the Icon of the Seas is revealed