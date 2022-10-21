On The Job Report: 10/21/2022

Material Handler

Loc Performance Products, LLC provides full services for complex mechanical products, fabricated structures and systems that range from complete design services to prototype manufacturing, testing, production launch, full rate production and product service and sustainment. Loc provides quality products and services at affordable prices through a lean organizational structure and four facilities, three in Michigan and Ohio. The Plymouth, MI facility serves as corporate headquarters and specializes in suspension, driveline and track systems. The Lansing and Lapeer Michigan based facilities specialize in fabrications and armor product solutions. Visit our Website at http://www.locper.com

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Approved Date: 3/9/12

Job Title: Material Handler

Department: Production

Summary:

Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site by performing the following duties.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned

• Reads work order or follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.

• Opens containers.

• Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, and shelves by hand.

• Loads materials into vehicles and installs strapping, bracing, or padding to prevent shifting or damage in transit.

• Conveys materials from storage or work sites to designated area.

• Secures lifting attachments to materials and conveys load to destination or signals crane or hoisting operators to move load to destination.

• Counts, weighs, and records number of units of materials moved or handled on daily production sheet.

• Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales, or other containers.

• Loads truck for Industrial Truck Operator.

• Stacks or assembles materials into bundles and bands bundles together.

• Clamps sections of portable conveyor together or places conveyor sections on blocks or boxes to facilitate movement of materials or products.

• Removes samples of materials, labels with identifying information, and takes samples to laboratory for analysis.

• Lifts heavy objects by hand or with power hoist, and cleans work area, machines, and equipment to assist machine operators.

• Makes simple adjustments or repairs such as realigning belts or replacing rollers.

• Assembles crates to contain products such as machines or vehicles.

• Shovels loose materials such as sand, gravel, metals, plastics, or chemicals, into machine hoppers or into vehicles and containers such as wheelbarrows, scrap truck, or barrels.

• Operates industrial truck or electric hoist to assist in loading or moving materials and products.

Requirements:

Competencies

To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.

Quantity of Work

The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.

Quality of Work

The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.

Judgement/Knowledge of Job

Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.

Attendance/Dependability

Punctuality and attendance.

Teamwork/ Attitude

Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.

Initiative/Independence

The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.

Adherence to Policy

Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001.

Adherence to Safety

Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) and one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

How to Apply:

https://www.locperformance.com/apply-now

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/62538271

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 62538271

