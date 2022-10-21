Hillsdale College breaks ground on new baseball stadium

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in spring or summer.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Baseball at Hillsdale College will look very different in the future.

The college broke ground on its new baseball stadium Friday. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.

The school’s director of athletics said the artificial turf will go a long way toward helping the baseball team.

“In the harsh Michigan winters and springtimes, artificial turf simply means we can practice far more often and we will be able to play more games on this facility than you can on a natural turf field,” said Don Brubacher.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in spring or summer.

