Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in East Lansing are prepared for Halloween. They have their pumpkins and decorations on display. They weren’t prepared for what would take place in the late night hours.

News 10 received a tip that Halloween decorations are being stolen from homes east of Hagadorn Road. Some are pointing fingers at fraternity members fulfilling part of their initiation.

Residents said this all started before the pandemic and that’s why they have stopped putting their decorations out. Others said they have security cameras.

In 2019, East Lansing police found Halloween decorations being stolen as part of the Greek life pledge process. Right now, police have leads but there are no charges, and no arrests have been made – the investigation is ongoing.

MSU Fraternity and Sorority Greek Life Director said, “we are aware of the report and are working with the appropriate on- and off-campus entities to determine who may be responsible.”

East Lansing police told News 10 they hope stolen items are returned to the owners but, returning the decorations doesn’t mean the law wasn’t broken. Police said those involved will be held accountable.

East Lansing police also said they are accepting video footage as evidence. They hope to have this investigation wrapped up by next week.

