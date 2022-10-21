Halep Fails Drug Test

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns to Simona Halep of Romania during semifinals play at the...
Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns to Simona Halep of Romania during semifinals play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday. Halep is a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. The 31-year-old from Romania says in a social media post that she was shocked by the positive test and “never knowingly took any prohibited substance.” She says she will “fight until the end.” The ITIA said Halep tested positive in New York for Roxadustat. The drug stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO.

