Greater Lansing Food Bank’s ‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for 250,000 meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of Mid-Michigan’s best-known fundraisers returned to help feed people in need for the first time since the pandemic.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank held its “Empty Bowls” event on Friday at Arcadia Smokehouse in Lansing.

People bought bowls made by the “Greater Lansing Potters Guild” and “Clayworks Pottery.”

They then filled up paper bowls with soup, chili and bread. Tickets were $30 and the money goes to the food bank and its partners.

”Working with our neighbors in the community who might not otherwise know where their next meal is coming from whether it be a simple soup or a thanksgiving meal that is coming up in a few weeks, the smiles on the faces on those that receive that food is unlike anything you could ever experience, they are so grateful for the food we are able to donate to them,” said Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank said that the money raised from the event will provide 250,000 meals.

You can donate on the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s official website here.

