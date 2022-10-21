Francona To Return To Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022. The 63-year-old Francona has not yet signed a contract but said he intends to be back. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week. Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.” The Guardians won the AL Central and swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing in five games to the New York Yankees.

