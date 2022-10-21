Former Webberville Treasurer and Clerk charged with embezzlement

Hord was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 21 in the 55th District Court and given a PR bond.
gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 52-year-old, Jaymee Hord from Owosso has been charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor for one count of embezzlement between $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony. Following a 7-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, including a financial forensic audit by an outside firm.

Back in March of 2022, during a routine financial audit, some irregularities were discovered. The Village President notified the village attorney who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation. The completed investigation was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review on Oct. 11.

No image is available due to her personal appearance in court.

Her next court date is scheduled for November 1, 2022.

