Brady Uncertain About His Future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football game,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA.(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady says retirement isn’t in his future, so let the 2023 speculation begin. Brady’s comment Thursday doesn’t mean he’s coming back for a 24th season but anything is possible for the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion. Right now, Brady is focused on trying to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the winning track after three losses in the last four games. Brady and the Bucs haven’t found a rhythm yet and he’s getting more attention for tossing tablets, chewing out teammates and attending a wedding. If Brady decides to keep playing, he’ll be a free agent after the season and presumably would have his pick of several teams.

