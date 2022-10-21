Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

Speaking at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants, Biden touted the first-week statistics since the application was beta-launched last Friday. He officially unveiled it at the White House on Monday.

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000. The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

The Biden administration has launched the formal application program for borrowers to apply for student loan forgiveness. (CNN, POOL, STUDENTAID.GOV)

Biden highlighted the ease of the application, which doesn’t require users to upload any forms or to create an account.

“Folks, it takes less than 5 minutes,” Biden said. He said the “vast majority” of applicants are able to submit for relief from their phones.

Biden blasted Republicans who have criticized his relief program, saying “their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical.” He added, “I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republican officials” who had millions of debt and pandemic relief loans forgiven, naming GOP lawmakers like Reps. Vern Buchanan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who received loan forgiveness, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who called some beneficiaries of student loans “slackers.”

Asked Biden, “Who the hell do they think they are?”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash

Latest News

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Plus a new payday could be on the way, and Swifties celebrate.
Now Desk: Beautiful weekend weather and Swifties rejoice