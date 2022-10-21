Ann Arbor police seek missing 14-year-old that talked about killing herself

Samyah Setin Nundley
Samyah Setin Nundley(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Ann Arbor are looking for Samyah Setin Nundley, a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run on Wednesday. Police said she left a note behind that talked about killing herself.

Police describe Nundley as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Samyah Setin Nundley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930.

