1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible.
According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township.
A photo of the stolen vehicle can be seen above.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.
