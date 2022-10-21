1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible.

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township.

A photo of the stolen vehicle can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

