World Cup Ready To Go In Middle East

Una vista general muestra el estadio Al Janoub, uno de los estadios de la Copa Mundial 2022, en...
Una vista general muestra el estadio Al Janoub, uno de los estadios de la Copa Mundial 2022, en Doha, Qatar.(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
-GENEVA (AP) - The first World Cup in the Middle East is only one month away. Qatar has been on an often bumpy 12-year journey that has transformed the nation. Qatar has faced skeptics, critics and derision from the soccer world but will open the World Cup on Nov. 20 against Ecuador. All 64 games over the course of 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in the Doha area. More entertainment is planned in the form of raves and concerts. It’s also the most political of modern World Cups. European teams and the United States are helping direct attention on Qatar’s laws on homosexuality and labor rights for migrant workers.

