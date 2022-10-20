Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement.

City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday.

Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on Water Street back to M-21. On-street parking will be prohibited along the detour.

