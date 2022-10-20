Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131.

According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.

The driver of the pickup, a 59-year-old man from Owosso, was pulled from his burning vehicle and sent to a hospital for minor injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if seat belts were used and if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

