Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131.
According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
The driver of the pickup, a 59-year-old man from Owosso, was pulled from his burning vehicle and sent to a hospital for minor injuries.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown if seat belts were used and if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
