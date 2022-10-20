Sylvan Learning finds ways to support the community outside of the classroom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Sylvan Learning of Lansing/East Lansing, they are focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning – all of which make a big impact in school and in life.

This school year, students don’t have to go it alone. Getting tutoring support from Sylvan’s education experts can help immensely! They help students not only grasp tough concepts, but also improve self-esteem and spark a desire and eagerness to learn.

They tailor their tutoring programs to a child’s specific needs, so learning is truly engaging and effective. Their research-based Sylvan Method™ blends the best of adaptive learning technology and curriculum with their personalized teaching approach.

This month Sylvan is finding ways to support the community outside of the classroom by partnering with WILX and Sleep In Heavenly Peace. The Michigan-Lansing Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace serves a wide area of St. Johns to Jackson and Grand Ledge to Williamston. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization of volunteers dedicated to finding those children that do not have the luxury of sleeping on a bed. Children with sub-optimal sleeping conditions are more likely to live in disadvantaged circumstances and experience poverty-related stress, all of which contribute to poor sleep. The consequences of poor sleep are significant, especially for very young children. Sleep in Heavenly Peace organizes fun and easy builds with volunteers of all ages to construct beds for those in need. They then deliver the beds with a mattress, pillow, sheets and comforter at no cost to the recipient.

The week of October 17th - Oct 21st, WILX, in addition to Sylvan Learning Centers will be collecting the following donations (new in packages) at the WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing) and at Sylvan Learning Centers (2500 Kerry Street, STE 100, Lansing & 3343 Spring Arbor Rd, #100, Jackson):

Standard Pillows, Bed-in-a-bag (twin size comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, 1 pillowcase kit), twin-size sheet sets (flat sheet, fitted sheet, 1 pillow case (twin size) and comforter/coverlet/bedspreads (twin size) and homemade washed quilts (no pet, no smoke home). Please no seasonal items (holiday sheets, flannel sheets, etc).

For more information about Sylvan Learning of Lansing/East Lansing: https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lansing-48912-mi?utm_source=google&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=localmaps&utm_content=2306

