Staudt’s Rising Stars: Devin Spade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Devin Spade from Lansing.

He is a freshman at Lansing Eastern High School and a goalie for JV and varsity soccer.

Outside of sports, Spade is a camp counselor in the Lansing Parks and Rec volunteer program.

