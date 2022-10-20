Staudt’s Rising Stars: Devin Spade

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Devin Spade from Lansing.
By Tim Staudt
Oct. 20, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Devin Spade from Lansing.

He is a freshman at Lansing Eastern High School and a goalie for JV and varsity soccer.

Outside of sports, Spade is a camp counselor in the Lansing Parks and Rec volunteer program.

