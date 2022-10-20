Sparrow Clinton Hospital launches Healthy-Steps program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Clinton Hospital launched an innovative Healthy-Steps program that offers a therapeutic movement class and support group for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“It really is a good program for women that have had breast cancer, if they’ve had lymphedema or it helps them so that the lymphedema doesn’t get as bad as it can get. And so, this has been the support group for St. Johns because they didn’t have anything else,” said Jan Morgan, Healthy-Steps Instructor. “And so, we do exercises, yes, but then some days we just sit and talk.”

Those who participate in St. Johns can get stronger physically with the love and support from one another. While also healing their minds and spirits.

“We share so much, I mean, even just the feeling of what it’s like to be told that you have breast cancer and then what it’s like postoperatively, to deal with all the things that come up,” said Sue Anderson, a breast cancer survivor.

“You don’t really have to live in St. Johns to come to class,” said Mary Schieve, a breast cancer survivor. “I would drive a little bit further for this class, it means that much to me. I live in Lansing, but I really like these people and this class has meant so much to me. "

You can learn more about Healthy-Steps by calling the Sparrow Clinton Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at 989-224-1575.

