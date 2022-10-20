Ronaldo To Sit On Saturday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
-MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. The decision comes after the Portugal international walked out of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham before the final whistle on Wednesday. United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that he would “deal with” Ronaldo and the club has now released a statement. Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.

