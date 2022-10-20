Ronaldo To Sit On Saturday

-MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. The decision comes after the Portugal international walked out of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham before the final whistle on Wednesday. United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that he would “deal with” Ronaldo and the club has now released a statement. Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.