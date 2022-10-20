Prescott Set To Return To Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) while throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears ready to return from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. Prescott has missed five games since getting injured in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott will be “in the lead chair as far as reps” for practice going into Sunday’s game against Detroit. Dallas went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush. The Cowboys stayed on track without Prescott and are one of just four teams in the NFC with a winning record.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark David Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case

Latest News

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano skates with the puck during an NHL hockey game against...
New Music For The Kraken
Oregon head football coach Chip Kelly (Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, WBRC video)
Kelly Faces Former School This Saturday
Por primera vez en 17 años, Messi no está nominado pero estrellas como Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
Ronaldo To Sit On Saturday
Una vista general muestra el estadio Al Janoub, uno de los estadios de la Copa Mundial 2022, en...
World Cup Ready To Go In Middle East