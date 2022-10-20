New Music For The Kraken

-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken have a new musical score for their pregame introductions this season. The composer is perhaps overqualified for the assignment. Oscar and Grammy winner Hans Zimmer, best known for his film scores, composed an eight-minute original piece for the team. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is part of the Kraken’s ownership group and persuaded Zimmer to write the new theme. The two are friends and frequent collaborators. Bruckheimer says the music should create the feeling that the players are gladiators going to battle. Which is appropriate, since Zimmer wrote the score for “Gladiator.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.