New Music For The Kraken

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano skates with the puck during an NHL hockey game against...
Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano skates with the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken have a new musical score for their pregame introductions this season. The composer is perhaps overqualified for the assignment. Oscar and Grammy winner Hans Zimmer, best known for his film scores, composed an eight-minute original piece for the team. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is part of the Kraken’s ownership group and persuaded Zimmer to write the new theme. The two are friends and frequent collaborators. Bruckheimer says the music should create the feeling that the players are gladiators going to battle. Which is appropriate, since Zimmer wrote the score for “Gladiator.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark David Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case

Latest News

Oregon head football coach Chip Kelly (Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, WBRC video)
Kelly Faces Former School This Saturday
Por primera vez en 17 años, Messi no está nominado pero estrellas como Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
Ronaldo To Sit On Saturday
Una vista general muestra el estadio Al Janoub, uno de los estadios de la Copa Mundial 2022, en...
World Cup Ready To Go In Middle East
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil...
Prescott Set To Return To Cowboys