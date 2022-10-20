New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

“Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience with large-scale population health strategy and operations as well as value-based care initiatives,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Smith, M.D.

According to the press release, Dr. Peterson will act as the principal operational leader for the Group, assisting medical director leaders with oversight, mentoring, and monitoring of performance and quality of care. He will also assist with developing and deploying the Medical Group’s strategic plan and collaboratively work toward enhancing efficiency while delivering high-value, culturally appropriate, patient-centered care.

“I’m excited to join an organization so focused on the communities it serves, truly striving to understand each patient’s unique needs, diligently working to create and innovate programs, and aiming for excellence and best-in-class service,” said Dr. Peterson. “I look forward to collaborating across Henry Ford Health, the Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group, and Jackson Health Network to positively impact quality, affordability and access to care.”

