In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past.

And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make it four straight wins for some - it’s no lock of course but it is extra incentive in my view for the current MSU players to do whatever they can to extend their current two game winning streak against the Wolverines.

