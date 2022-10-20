Michigan State Police seek family last seen Sunday exhibiting ‘paranoid behaviors’

FREMONT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers and officers with the Fremont Police Department are seeking a missing West Michigan family of four.

According to authorities, Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning. Family members said this is uncharacteristic of the Cirigliano family.

Michigan State Police said the family contains two teenage boys who have autism.

Police said 51-year-old Anthony John Cirigliano was exhibiting “paranoid behaviors” Sunday. Since then, police said family pets and a family member with dementia who requires full-time care had been left unattended.

Their cell phones have been turned off.

“We don’t see any signs of a struggle or any signs of foul play. There are no signs of a struggle inside the home,” said Fremont police chief Tim Rodwell. “But it’s just everyone we talked to, whether they be a lifelong friend to Suzette or family members, they’ve all described this to be extremely abnormal behavior.”

Rodwell said Cirigliano was talking about the 9/11 attacks in front of police officers who visited the family Sunday morning.

Police said they might be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the license plate DJL1982.

Police provided a stock photo of a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna, similar to the one the family could be using. (WILX)

Police describe the missing family as follows:

Age Height Weight Hair color Anthony “Tony” John Cirigliano 51 5 feet, 6 inches 180 lbs Brown Suzette Lee Cirigliano 51 5 feet, 9 inches 120 lbs Blond Brandon Michael Cirigliano 19 5 feet, 8 inches 120 lbs Brown Noah Alexander Cirigliano 15 5 feet, 6 inches 120 lbs Brown

Anyone who with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.