Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township caused traffic backups Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened near Canal Road and involved a Michigan State Police motorcycle and an SUV. It is unknown if anyone was injured.
Michigan State Police said the collision is under investigation.
Eaton County authorities have urged residents to avoid the area.
