Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving

National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from Oct. 16-22.
(WILX)
By Bryan Bonkowski and Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers.

Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.

“Statistics have shown that when parents get involved in teaching their teens to drive, it reduces the percentage of crashes by about 50% that teens would be involved in,” Bower said.

Teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash than drivers over 20 years old and 10 times more likely to be involved in a nonfatal crash.

The Teen Driving Parental Toolkit was created in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and AAA Michigan. It aims to provide useful information and resources that can be utilized to help teach teens safe-driving habits.

“Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United States,” Bower said.

The full Teen Driver Parental Toolkit can be found here.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning also produced a video to encourage parents to talk to their teen about the dangers of speeding. It can be watched below.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark David Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case

Latest News

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Lansing neighborhood tired of speeding dirt bikes
Lansing neighborhood concerned with speeding dirt bikes
Carbon monoxide believed to be cause of man's death in Leslie
Carbon monoxide believed to be cause of man’s death in Leslie
Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau
2 men charged in murder of Mio teen, Alpena woman