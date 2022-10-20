Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers.

Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.

“Statistics have shown that when parents get involved in teaching their teens to drive, it reduces the percentage of crashes by about 50% that teens would be involved in,” Bower said.

Teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash than drivers over 20 years old and 10 times more likely to be involved in a nonfatal crash.

The Teen Driving Parental Toolkit was created in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and AAA Michigan. It aims to provide useful information and resources that can be utilized to help teach teens safe-driving habits.

“Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United States,” Bower said.

The full Teen Driver Parental Toolkit can be found here.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning also produced a video to encourage parents to talk to their teen about the dangers of speeding. It can be watched below.

