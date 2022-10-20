LIVE: From winter to summer in a matter of days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to talk about some of the snow we saw falling earlier and when it will warm up - by a lot.

We talk about UK Prime Minister Truss resigning, Netflix revealing a new feature, a pasta lawsuit, and some baby animals showing off their new eating skills while others debut their names. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 20, 2022

Average High: 59º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1972

Jackson Record High: 84º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1972

