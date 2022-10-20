Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to reopen, featuring new music venue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Green Dot Stables will reopen with an entertainment venue that will host music events, and club nights, and bring tourists acts called “The Junction.”

Lansing native and entertainment veteran Nic Bassalone was hired to make the venue’s transition.

“We are so excited about what we can bring to the area, touring bands, themed parties, all sorts of fun events,” said Balassone. “There is such a demand for these things, and we’ve been met with amazing support from the community already.”

The space has been upgraded with a newly engineered professional sound system and light show capabilities in the massive 12,000-square-foot venue. Green Dot Stables will continue to serve their signature sliders, fries, beers, and cocktails.

“Our menu at The Junction will be streamlined and accessible from a QR code by phone so guests can continue to enjoy the entertainment,” said Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll. “It’s the same delicious food but with a focus on the nightlife.”

The Junction’s Grand Opening Week will feature two of their weekly staple shows, College Night on Thursday, October 27, and PRISM SATURDAYS on Saturday, October 29 showcasing a very special Hallowqueen Drag Show.

All College Nights will have a happy hour from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Both shows are 18 and up and will have live entertainment, DJs, and dancing from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Dinner service will start in November before events, with a limited food menu available during all events and shows starting with the October 27 show.

Find the entertainment schedule, booking information, private events, employment, hours, pre-sale tickets, catering, weekly specials, or general inquiries on their Facebook or visit their website.

