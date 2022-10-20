Kelly Faces Former School This Saturday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-UCLA coach Chip Kelly is facing his former school this weekend. Never have the stakes been this high. No. 9 UCLA plays at No. 10 Oregon in a game that will likely narrow the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff chances to two teams. Kelly lost the first two games against Oregon, but takes a much better team with him to Autzen Stadium this year. The week in college football also includes No. TCU at No. 17 at Kansas State and No. 6 Alabama at No. 24 Mississippi State.

