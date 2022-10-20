Jackson District Library to host FAFSA workshop

Free Application for Federal Student Assistance
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Representatives from the College and Career Access Center will be presenting a workshop with area high school seniors to help them find and complete the necessary Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) documents.

The FAFSA form is completed by current and prospective college students in the U.S. to determine their eligibility for student financial aid.

Students should bring the following items for you and your parent(s):

  • Date of birth and Social Security number
  • Driver’s license number if you have one (student only)
  • Federal 2021 income tax returns, including W-2s
  • Latest bank statement and record of investment (if applicable)
  • Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

The event will take place at the Carnegie Library on Oct. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

