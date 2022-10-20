Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy seize 4 guns in one shift

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Seizes Four Guns in One Shift
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday morning, an Ingham County Sherriff’s Deputy made two traffic stops that resulted in the four handguns being seized.

During the first traffic stop, the Deputy seized one handgun. Charges will be sought for one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

A separate traffic stop resulted in the Deputy seizing three handguns and several grams of suspected methamphetamine. The suspect during this traffic stop was arrested for three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

“The Deputy is currently assigned to the Delhi Township Division. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence in our county through professional proactive policing,” said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

