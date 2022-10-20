Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

