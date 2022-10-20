Governor’s Service Awards to celebrate those who impact Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community leaders, corporate sponsors, legislators, and others throughout the state will pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a tremendous impact in their communities at this year’s Governor’s Service Awards.

Admission is free to this event and evening attire is optional. No food or beverages will be served during the ceremony.

The celebration will take place on Nov. 17 at the Fox Theatre, Detroit located at 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

