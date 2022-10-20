Governor’s Service Awards to celebrate those who impact Michigan

Presented by the Michigan Community Service Commission
Governor's Service Awards will take place on Nov. 17 at the Fox Theatre. .
Governor's Service Awards will take place on Nov. 17 at the Fox Theatre. .(Michigan Community Service Commission)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community leaders, corporate sponsors, legislators, and others throughout the state will pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a tremendous impact in their communities at this year’s Governor’s Service Awards.

Admission is free to this event and evening attire is optional. No food or beverages will be served during the ceremony.

The celebration will take place on Nov. 17 at the Fox Theatre, Detroit located at 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

For tickets, you can register here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Mark David Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk: Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sparrow Clinton Hospital launches Healthy-Steps program
Warmer Weekend Ahead
Speeding dirt bikes cause safety concerns in Lansing’s Colonial Village neighborhood
Speeding dirt bikes cause safety concerns in Lansing’s Colonial Village neighborhood