First Alert Weather Forecast

By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Make your outdoor plans for the weekend right now. A combination of high temperatures in the 70s and some sunshine will make for great late October weather. The sunrise Saturday is at 8:00 A.M., sunset is at 6:45 P.M.

Today we actually start our warm-up with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A gusty southwest breeze today will be pushing the warmer air our way. Some cloud cover will pass over the area at times this morning, but overall the day should be mostly sunny. Great weather for the high school football games this evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s this weekend and high temperatures stay in the 70s Monday. A cold front moves through the area Monday night or Tuesday morning and may bring our next chance of rain. Temperatures drop back to the 60s for highs Tuesday and the 50s return for the middle and end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 21, 2022

  • Average High: 58º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
  • Lansing Record Low: 10° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1974

