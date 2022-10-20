Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign.

The two drivers were not students and no one was seriously injured.

