Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign

No serious injuries reported.
A two-vehicle crash caused a vehicle to strike the Okemos High School welcome sign on Oct. 19,...
A two-vehicle crash caused a vehicle to strike the Okemos High School welcome sign on Oct. 19, 2022.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign.

The two drivers were not students and no one was seriously injured.

