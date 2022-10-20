Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign
No serious injuries reported.
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign.
The two drivers were not students and no one was seriously injured.
Read next:
- Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
- Former Michigan youth soccer coach charged with sexual conduct, child pornography
- Michigan teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
- Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.