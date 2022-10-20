CATA helps people register to vote before Nov. 8 election

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the Capital Area Transportation Authority is giving people a chance to register to vote.

A voter registration drive was held Thursday at CATA’s Multimodal Gateway on Harrison Road in East Lansing. It’s the second voter registration clinic CATA has held this week.

East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster said it’s a good way to inform people about the voting timeline.

“We are coming up on the two-week mark before election day. At that point, you have to register to vote in-person with proof of residency, so we are really trying to get that education out for registering and voting on election day, whether that be absentee voting or going to your polling place on election day,” Shuster said.

There’s also a rotating satellite office at the Michigan State University library to help students register to vote. It will be at IM Sports East on Wednesday and will be at Brody Hall from Oct. 31-Nov. 8.

Starting Oct. 25. residents can now also ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.

For details on CATA routes available to voting locations, visit the CATA website. More election information can be found on the official Michigan website.

