CATA helps people register to vote before Nov. 8 election

Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the Capital Area Transportation Authority is giving people a chance to register to vote.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the Capital Area Transportation Authority is giving people a chance to register to vote.

A voter registration drive was held Thursday at CATA’s Multimodal Gateway on Harrison Road in East Lansing. It’s the second voter registration clinic CATA has held this week.

East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster said it’s a good way to inform people about the voting timeline.

“We are coming up on the two-week mark before election day. At that point, you have to register to vote in-person with proof of residency, so we are really trying to get that education out for registering and voting on election day, whether that be absentee voting or going to your polling place on election day,” Shuster said.

There’s also a rotating satellite office at the Michigan State University library to help students register to vote. It will be at IM Sports East on Wednesday and will be at Brody Hall from Oct. 31-Nov. 8.

Starting Oct. 25. residents can now also ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.

For details on CATA routes available to voting locations, visit the CATA website. More election information can be found on the official Michigan website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark David Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case

Latest News

Michigan State University joins fight over statue of limitations
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
ACT scores dropping in Michigan
ACT scores dropping in Michigan