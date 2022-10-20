Bavarian Inn Lodge president and owner Judy Zehnder Keller dies at 77

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The founder and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge died on Wednesday at the age of 77 in her home in Frankenmuth, her family said.

“Today we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother and thank the entire community for its support during this time. Judy Zehnder Keller was a true pioneering business woman in our community and her legacy will be long remembered by those who love the Bavarian Inn and our family’s commitment to this community.”

Keller was a graduate of Frankenmuth High School in 1963 and became a Michigan State Spartan. She earned her BA in hotel and restaurant management and a master’s degree in educational psychology.

She started working at Bavarian Inn Restaurant in 1960 and from there, led the company through six expansions and built the Bavarian Inn Lodge in 1986.

Keller was also the owner of Frankenmuth Cheese Haus.

